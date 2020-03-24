Palm Beach County Gives Update on Operations Amid COVID-19 Spread

PALM BEACH COUNTY – Palm Beach County has provided an update on county operations amid the coronavirus spread throughout the state. Below are the following executive orders that have been signed which dictate the closure or restriction of several business operations.

Earlier today, the third COVID-19 death was reported in the county. The total number of cases in Palm Beach County currently stands at 89.

County Operations Update:

Executive Order 20-70 orders all beaches to close in Palm Beach and Broward counties. It orders all movie theatres, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums, fitness studios also closed. This does not apply to gyms and fitness centers which are amenities of hotels, which have a capacity of 10 persons or less, or are an amenity of a residential building.

Executive Order 20-71 applies statewide and orders all restaurants and food establishments licensed under Chapters 500 and 509, Florida Statutes, to suspend on-premised food consumption for customers. Food establishment may operate their kitchens for purpose of providing delivery or take-out services. It also orders all vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises to suspend the sale of alcoholic beverages by the drink or in sealed containers for consumption on the premises. Such vendors may continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off-premises.

Boat Ramps – all boat ramps and marinas are closed to all recreational boating activities to include boat launching, in/out storage activities, and boat rentals in Palm Beach County until further notice.

Licensed commercial fishermen who provide food for restaurants and markets, commercial marine operations, and support services are permitted to operate.

Office of Equal Business Opportunity

Effective Monday, March 23, the Office of Equal Business Opportunity will no longer accept in-person client appointments or walk-ins until further notice. Certification and recertification documents may be uploaded to the Vendor Self-Service portal: https://pbcvssp.co.palmbeach.fl.us/webapp/vssp/AltSelfService or mailed directly to the office. Should you require additional information, please contact the office at 561-616-6840.

Community Services

All Palm Beach County Community Services Department (CSD) offices are closed for walk-in visits. The Division of Human and Veteran Services (DHVS)/Homeless and Prevention Services is not taking in-person appointments, but is still scheduling appointments over the phone through the Lewis Center at 561-904-7900. Appointments will be scheduled for a phone interview only. Veteran Services appointments are available only via phone at 561-355-4761.

The county’s three (3) senior centers are closed.

Adult daycare centers at county senior centers are closed effective Monday, March 23.

Contracted vendors continue providing in-home services by conducting assessments over the phone, as approved by the Department of Elder Affairs/Area on Aging Agency. Stipend Senior Companion Program volunteers and RELIEF volunteers are providing services by phone.

Libraries

While library locations are closed to the public, staff are available to answer questions and offer assistance using our online resources.

http://www.pbclibrary.org/locations

A free temporary e-card is being offered to access online resources including e-books, e-audiobooks, downloadable music, magazines and movies. http://www.pbclibrary.org/virtual-library.

In addition, Palm Beach County have curated a list of resources for those who are stuck at home and need something to occupy their time. Topics covered include arts and culture, business, consumer, education, food, kids, stress release, technology tutorials and more. http://www.pbclibrary.org/covid19/resources.

Palm Tran

Effective Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Palm Tran will operate on a Saturday schedule, which will provide daily service but result in longer wait time between stops, until further notice. A normal Sunday schedule will run on Sundays. Passengers will enter and exit through the rear bus doors only. Palm Tran Connection is providing essential trips for riders. The county will continue to evaluate the transit system and make the necessary adjustments to keep drivers and riders as safe as possible.