Miami-Dade revised school calendar

Miami-Dade School Board approves revised school calendar

As a result of Hurricane Irma, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) had to cancel seven days of school last month. Even with the loss of the seven instructional days, the District exceeds the minimum instructional hours required by the state in order to participate in the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP).

However, the loss of instructional time resulted in impacts to student learning and therefore adjustments to the school calendar were necessary to return this valuable time to students and teachers. Following are the changes to the calendars approved by the School Board on October 11, at its regular monthly meeting.

Five dates were converted to regular school days on the Revised Elementary and Secondary School Calendar — 2017-18 and the Revised Juvenile Justice Center School Calendar — 2017-18. The impacted dates are:

January 19, 2018 (previously a teacher planning day);

February 15, 2018 (previously a secondary early release day);

April 19, 2018 (previously a secondary early release day);

April 20, 2018 (previously a teacher planning day); and

May 17, 2018 (previously a secondary early release day)

Two dates were converted to regular school days on the Revised Adult/Vocational Education School Calendar — 2017-18. The impacted dates are: