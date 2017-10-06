Commissioner M. Margaret Bates has been the champion of the Lauderhill Breast Cancer efforts for many years now. This year she is taking it up a notch.

Starting October 1st and for the entire month of October, residents in Lauderhill can expect to see City Hall lit up in the color of HOT PINK! With that is a giant PINK RIBBON hanging from the 4th floor to the 3rd floor, to remind us all to get tested for breast cancer. The sight is really spectacular!

Commissioner Bates has also initiated the sale of the City of Lauderhill Breast Cancer Awareness Shirts. The light-weight beautiful polos are adorned with the City’s logo wrapped up in a Bright Pink Breast Cancer Ribbon. The Polos are available in 4 colors and are available on our City website for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. Log on to http://lauderhill-fl.gov/news-events/breast-cancer-awareness-month to see more information on the shirts and make your purchase. A link is also provided from the front page of the City’s webpage.

An Official City Proclamation will be given to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation in the month of October, and donation buckets are located at City Hall for those who would like to leave a donation.

“Early detection, education, and research are all important elements to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. I felt the City Staff had always supported my efforts to raise awareness about this cause. This year I wanted to go City-wide with my efforts for Breast Cancer Awareness. Would you please help us in the good fight and help us knock out Breast Cancer for good? Please consider donating at City Hall or purchasing one of our beautiful City of Lauderhill Cancer Awareness Shirts,” explains Commissioner Margaret Bates.

If you have any questions about the Lauderhill Breast Cancer Awareness efforts, please contact the City at 954-730-3000.

*October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease.

Facts About Breast Cancer In The United States

One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women.

Each year it is estimated that over 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,500 will die.

breast cancer in men is rare, an estimated 2,470 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 460 will die each year. Althoughis rare, an estimated 2,470 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 460 will die each year.

On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and 1 woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes.

Over 3.3 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the United States today.