On Saturday, September 27th, the 10th annual Wolmers/Campion Reunion Soccer match was held at the Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

The event was to raise funds for the participants’ sports programs. As a curtain-raiser, Jamaica College played Kingston College. JC whipped KC 5-1 with two goals coming from Keith Heron.

Unfortunately, the last match was not completed as lightning stopped play at the end of 20 minutes.