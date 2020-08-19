Jamaican-American Attorney Marlon Hill Thanks District 9 Voters After Loss in Primaries

Jamaican-American attorney, Marlon Hill has issued a statement thanking District 9 voters for their support, after his loss in the race for the District 9 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Hill received 22% of votes (6,286) behind Elvis Maldonado with 23% (6,560) and Kionne McGhee, with 37% of votes (10,484). No candidate received a majority of the vote on Tuesday.

In his statement, Hill thanked all members of the community that showed their support.

“Gratitude is a must. As I rise, I can say with passion that today is a NEW DAY and I thank God for the opportunity to speak my truth in his name and to connect with my South Dade and Miami-Dade community in this personal way.

I would like to thank my wife, Carla, for showing me what resilience and compassion looks like on a daily basis and during this campaign under the threat of a pandemic, adjustment to a new job, and personal health challenges.

To my volunteers, family, friends, I am grateful for your love, treasured time, boundless support on this meaningful chapter in our time. To my volunteer advisors and consultants, I thank you for the guidance and bringing out the best of who I am and about.”

Hill also made mention of the massive increase in voter turnout of the primaries. Although in-person voting was low, there was an overwhelming increase in ballots cast, due to mail-voting.

“To our voters, I thank you for expressing your voice in District 9 with an over 93% increase in voter turnout. I see you clearly. You inspired me at every door, pre-pandemic event, and socially distanced interaction. We connected in a way that will transform our relationship for years ahead.”

House Democratic leader, McGhee will now go against Homestead City Council member Maldonado for the District 9 seat.

Hill congratulated all the candidates in his race and offered the best of luck for the next round in November.

“For the next round, I congratulate Leader Kionne McGhee and Councilman Elvis Maldonado on reaching the finish line tape,” he said.