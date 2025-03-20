Guyanese influencer ‘Melly Mel’ remains in ICE custody in Louisiana 

Melissa ‘Melly Mel’ Atwell, a social media influencer of Guyanese origin residing in the United States, remains in custody with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE records indicate that Atwell is still being held at Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana after being arrested at her residence in New York and later transferred.

Atwell, who originally entered the U.S. on a visitor visa but never returned to Guyana, is facing deportation proceedings. According to ICE’s detention tracking tool, she remains in custody, though specific details regarding her arrest have not been made public. She may be scheduled for an immigration hearing, but it is unclear whether she will face additional charges. ICE released a statement explaining their procedures, noting: “ICE lodges detainers for certain aliens once federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies take them into custody.”

Supporters rally behind Atwell

Atwell’s detention has sparked a wave of support from her followers and political allies. A GoFundMe campaign titled “Help Melissa Atwell Defend Democracy” has been launched to cover her legal costs, raising over $35,000 of its $100,000 goal. Donations continue to pour in as supporters rally to prevent her deportation.

On Wednesday, around 300 individuals gathered at the Square of the Revolution in Guyana in solidarity with Atwell. The demonstration featured speeches from prominent figures, including Odessa Primus, Amanza Walton Desir, Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton, Cathy Hughes, Coretta McDonald, and Nigel London. Many speakers framed Atwell’s detention as an attack on free speech and political dissent.

- Advertisement -

Aubrey Norton, leader of the opposition, warned that Atwell’s case reflects a broader crackdown. “Do not see what happened to Melissa as a one-off,” he said. “Melissa’s only crime is that she exposes corruption…and the only thing the PPP government produces is forgery and corruption, so she has been targeted.” Norton urged Guyanese citizens abroad to petition U.S. lawmakers for Atwell’s release.

Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, confirmed that Atwell would be welcomed back if deported. However, she may face legal battles upon her return, as multiple defamation, slander, and multimillion-dollar lawsuits have been filed against her in Guyana.

Atwell’s next legal step is a Master Hearing scheduled for June 25, 2025, at 8:30 AM before Judge Richard C. Jacobs, according to the Executive Office for Immigration Review Automated Case Information System.