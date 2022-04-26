Grace Kennedy receives US Congressional Proclamation in New York

The Grace Kennedy Group received the US House of Representatives Congressional Proclamation in recognition of its 100th anniversary and the Corporate Award for Global Business Leadership at the 25th Annual Legacy Awards Gala of the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) held in New York.

The Proclamation, which was bestowed by US Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke reads “…On this special occasion, I would like to congratulate [GraceKennedy Limited] for their 100-year anniversary. One hundred years of growth has made GraceKennedy (GK) one of the largest and most dynamic corporate entities in Jamaica and the Caribbean […] On behalf of the United States House of Representatives, I salute GraceKennedy for the positive contributions that make our nation great and bestow upon them the highest honor as a member of the 118th session of Congress.”

Congressional proclamations recognize distinct public and personal achievements and are bestowed by Members of the Congress of the United States, becoming a part of the official Congressional record.

Grace Kennedy CEO Mr.Don Wehby who also received the AFUWI Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Global Business Leadership expressed how honored he was to be leading GK at such a pivotal moment in the Company’s history. Wehby also lauded his Alma Mater the University of the West Indies (UWI) “I am a proud graduate of the University of the West Indies, and I can also proudly say that every GK Executive here with me tonight is also a graduate of UWI.”

Wehby explained that GK has supported UWI through offering scholarships over many years, and most recently through its GK Campus Connect Food Bank, which is managed by the GK Foundation and feeds 200 UWI students on a regular basis.

AFUWI Awards are conferred at the annual gala on notable individuals and companies which represent high levels of achievement within their respective fields of industry, enterprise, and service in their communities. The gala also raises funds for UWI projects, scholarships, and academic programs.

This year’s other AFUWI awardees were the Hon. Gaston A. Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda; Dr. The Hon. Timothy J. Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis; Wayne Berson, CPA, Chief Executive Officer, BDO USA; Dawnn Lewis, Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter, Producer and Actress; His Excellency Ralph S. Thomas, Jamaica’s Former Ambassador to the US; and Graham Robinson, SVP & President, STANLEY Industrial.