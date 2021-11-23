40th In-Person Running of Tamarac Turkey Trot 5K Kicks off Thanksgiving Day

The City of Tamarac will welcome a host of runners and walkers at the 40th Annual Tamarac Turkey Trot 5k, Thursday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day.

Tamarac’s most celebrated Thanksgiving tradition kicks off at 7:30 a.m., at City Hall, 7525 NW 88th Ave. Participants will race through the Woodmont area of Tamarac as they complete the 3.1-mile course.

Online registration is available until noon, Nov. 24. at www.runsignup.com/tamaracturkeytrot. On race day, registration and race packet pickup will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. at City Hall.

- Advertisement -

The post-race celebration will include awards to the top three overall male and female finishers and age group winners, music, food and drinks.

“The Tamarac Turkey Trot has been a Thanksgiving tradition for my family since 1993,” said past Turkey Trot participant Claire Potenzano. “It’s the one race where you can connect with people, hear their stories and learn about each other – all the while having fun.”