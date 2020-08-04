22 Early Voting Sites To Open in Broward County

Early voting for the primary election begins Saturday, August 8 and runs through Sunday, August 16.

Broward Mayor Dale Holness announced that 22 early voting sites will be opened throughout Broward County to facilitate voting.

On the weekends, Saturday & Sunday, August 8th & 9th and August 15th and 16th, the sites will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. During the week, from Monday to Friday, August 10th through August 14th, sites will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voting sites are as follows:

African-American Research Library

2650 Sistrunk Boulevard

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33311

Miramar Branch Library

2050 Civic Center Place

Miramar, Florida 33025

Davie/Cooper City Library

4600 SW 82nd Avenue

Davie, Florida 33328

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6th St.

Pompano Beach, Florida 33060

Ft. Lauderdale Branch Library

1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard

Room 130

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33304

Southwest Regional Library

16835 Sheridan Street

Pembroke Pines, Florida 33331

Tamarac Branch library

8701 W. Commercial Boulevard

Tamarac, Florida 33321

Nob Hill Soccer Club

10200 Sunset Strip

Sunrise, Florida 33322

West Regional Library

8601 W. Broward Boulevard

Plantation, Florida 33324

Hollywood Branch Library

2600 Hollywood Boulevard

Hollywood, Florida 33020

Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center

410 SE 3rd Street

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

South Regional Library

7300 Pines Boulevard

Pembroke Pines, Florida 33024

E Pat Larkins Community Center

520 Martin Luther King Boulevard

Pompano Beach, Florida 33060

Pine Trails Park Amphitheater

10555 Trails End

Parkland, Florida 33076

Coral Ridge Mall

North or Northwest Entrance

3200 N. Federal Highway

Ft. lauderdale, Florida 33306

Northwest Regional Library

3151 University Drive

Coral Springs, Florida 33065

Lauderhill Mall

1519 NW 40th Ave

Lauderhill, Florida 33313

Nova Southeastern University

Alvin Sherman Library

3301 College Ave.

Davie, Florida 33311

Broward Health North

Conference Room

201 E. Sample Road

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33064

Weston Branch library

4205 Bonaventure Boulevard

Weston, Florida 33332

North Regional Library

1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard

Coconut Creek, Florida 33066

Women’s Club of Wilton Manors

600 NE 21st Court

Wilton Manors, Florida 33305