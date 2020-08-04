22 Early Voting Sites To Open in Broward County

Early voting for the primary election begins Saturday, August 8 and runs through Sunday, August 16.
Broward Mayor Dale Holness announced that 22 early voting sites will be opened throughout Broward County to facilitate voting.
On the weekends, Saturday & Sunday, August 8th & 9th and August 15th and 16th, the sites will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. During the week, from Monday to Friday, August 10th through August 14th, sites will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Voting sites are as follows:
African-American Research Library
2650 Sistrunk Boulevard
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33311
Miramar Branch Library
2050 Civic Center Place
Miramar, Florida 33025
Davie/Cooper City Library
4600 SW 82nd Avenue
Davie, Florida 33328
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
1801 NE 6th St.
Pompano Beach, Florida 33060
Ft. Lauderdale Branch Library
1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard
Room 130
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33304
Southwest Regional Library
16835 Sheridan Street
Pembroke Pines, Florida 33331
Tamarac Branch library
8701 W. Commercial Boulevard
Tamarac, Florida 33321
Nob Hill Soccer Club
10200 Sunset Strip
Sunrise, Florida 33322
West Regional Library
8601 W. Broward Boulevard
Plantation, Florida 33324
Hollywood Branch Library
2600 Hollywood Boulevard
Hollywood, Florida 33020
Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center
410 SE 3rd Street
Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009
South Regional Library
7300 Pines Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, Florida 33024
E Pat Larkins Community Center
520 Martin Luther King Boulevard
Pompano Beach, Florida 33060
Pine Trails Park Amphitheater
10555 Trails End
Parkland, Florida 33076
Coral Ridge Mall
North or Northwest Entrance
3200 N. Federal Highway
Ft. lauderdale, Florida 33306
Northwest Regional Library
3151 University Drive
Coral Springs, Florida 33065
Lauderhill Mall
1519 NW 40th Ave
Lauderhill, Florida 33313
Nova Southeastern University
Alvin Sherman Library
3301 College Ave.
Davie, Florida 33311
Broward Health North
Conference Room
201 E. Sample Road
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33064
Weston Branch library
4205 Bonaventure Boulevard
Weston, Florida 33332
North Regional Library
1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard
Coconut Creek, Florida 33066
Women’s Club of Wilton Manors
600 NE 21st Court
Wilton Manors, Florida 33305