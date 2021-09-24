CNWTalkUp: How Should The U.S. Government Deal With Haitian Migrants at the Border?

In the last week, the United States government has accelerated the removal of Haitian migrants at the Mexico/U.S. border.

More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants were removed from an encampment at a Texas border town, U.S. officials said Monday. Hundreds of Haitians have been deported from the U.S. in just this week.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas referred to the situation as “challenging and heartbreaking”. In recent months, many Haitian nationals have fled the country due to a rise in crime in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Some Caribbean-American elected officials like Congressman Yvette Clarke and New York City Council Member Farah Louis have called on the Biden administration to provide asylum to Haitians. We asked our readers what should be done about the influx of Haitian migrants at the border. Here are the responses:

Justin- Westin, FL

Send them back. What more can we take especially during the pandemic and the country is broke. They will come and get on welfare. I think it’ll affect the economy because they will receive all the government help that we as Americans pay as taxpayers.

Cooper- Sunrise, FL

I feel sorry for them but America can’t do anymore. Veterans coming home aren’t even being supported the way they should. If the Haitians won’t even follow the rules, why would the American government want to allow them in? I mean I don’t agree with the harsh treatment showing on social media but in reality there’s a better way to go about things on both ends.

Aleena- Sunrise, FL

I think the government should provide food and shelter for these refugees like they do the Cuban and Afghan and not try to capture them and use excessive force like they are animals. First aid should be provided and housing available until it is decided what is the safest way to deal with the unforeseen circumstances.

Patrick – Weston

Seeking asylum in the United States of America is a human right. The Haitian migrants in Texas should be given that human right to seek asylum in the United States. The treatment of our Haitian brothers and sisters at the border is not only cruel and unconscionable, but it is also unacceptable.

Dominique – Tamarac

It is definitely heartbreaking and I hope they can find some help. The images of white men on horses with ropes or whips is shocking and they need to be accountable. The ones that gave them the authority to take such action should be fired immediately.

Crystal, Lauderhill

It sad what they’re going through but American can’t just accept everyone. That would put a strain on the government’s resources. I definitely don’t think they would be whipped and chased by people on horses. There has to be a better way to send them back to their country. These people are hurting and desperate and what the ICE agents are doing isn’t helping.