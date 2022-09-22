fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Veteran broadcaster Francois St Juste laid to rest

Veteran broadcaster Francois St Juste laid to rest
Veteran broadcaster François St Juste (File photo)
By Santana Salmon

Mourners yesterday assembled to pay their respects at the funeral service of the late broadcaster Francois St Juste.

The service was held at Saints Peter and Paul Church on Old Hope Road, St Andrew.

After battling an illness, the broadcaster died on August 29 at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

- Advertisement -

St Juste had more than 20 years of experience working on morning radio. He was a popular host on the sister station, Fame 95FM.

The service included several tributes from prominent musicians and media personnel including a musical tribute from Duane Stephenson, followed by tributes from former Fame FM colleague and friend, Rosamund Brown; President of the Rotary Club of Kingston, Karsten Johnson; and General Manager of Television Jamaica and Radio Services at the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, Dr Claire Grant.

Grant hailed St Juste as the ‘King of Radio’ and credited him for re-engineering FAME FM and impacting radio’s adaptability over the years. In fact, she shared that she is sure St Juste is “organizing the heavenly party scene” right now.

He is a former general manager for radio services in the media group.

 

 

 

Previous articleCaribbean National Weekly September 22, 2022

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Epaper-Thumbnail-september-22-2022

Caribbean National Weekly September 22, 2022

Click here to view
Skip to content