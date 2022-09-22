Veteran broadcaster Francois St Juste laid to rest

Mourners yesterday assembled to pay their respects at the funeral service of the late broadcaster Francois St Juste.

The service was held at Saints Peter and Paul Church on Old Hope Road, St Andrew.

After battling an illness, the broadcaster died on August 29 at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

- Advertisement -

St Juste had more than 20 years of experience working on morning radio. He was a popular host on the sister station, Fame 95FM.

The service included several tributes from prominent musicians and media personnel including a musical tribute from Duane Stephenson, followed by tributes from former Fame FM colleague and friend, Rosamund Brown; President of the Rotary Club of Kingston, Karsten Johnson; and General Manager of Television Jamaica and Radio Services at the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, Dr Claire Grant.

Grant hailed St Juste as the ‘King of Radio’ and credited him for re-engineering FAME FM and impacting radio’s adaptability over the years. In fact, she shared that she is sure St Juste is “organizing the heavenly party scene” right now.

He is a former general manager for radio services in the media group.