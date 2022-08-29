fbpx
Veteran broadcaster François St Juste has died

By G Haughton

Veteran broadcaster François St Juste died this morning.

Up to his death, he worked at Radio Jamaica as co-host with Paula-Ann Porter-Jones on the morning program ‘Sunny Side Up’.

In its breaking news update during the show, Radio Jamaica said St Juste was battling an illness and passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Porter-Jones, who is on duty now, said: “we’ve just had the floor swept out from under us …we ask your understanding as we figure out how to move forward.”

St Juste had more than 20 years’ experience working on morning radio. He was a popular host on the sister station, Fame 95FM.

He is a former general manger for radio services in the media group.

Porter-Jones and St Juste began hosting ‘Sunny Side Up’ on April 10, 2017.

