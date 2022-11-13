US Student allegedly raped by Jamaican Hotel bartender

An 18-year-old student who was visiting Jamaica from the United States was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old bartender employed at a popular St James-based hotel.

The bartender has been charged with rape following an incident with the female who was a guest on the property.

He is Ondani Rowe of a Duanvale, Trelawny address.

According to reports, on Thursday, the young woman went to a bar at the hotel where she was staying to request a drink.

After reportedly receiving her drink from Rowe, she was followed into a restroom and violated.

A report was made to the Barrett Town Police Station and Rowe was arrested.

Rowe was formally charged on Friday after he was pointed out by the complainant during an ID parade.