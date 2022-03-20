US President nominates Candace Bond as ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago

US President Joe Biden has nominated Candace Bond for American Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.

This was confirmed on Friday in a statement on the US Government website under the heading – President Biden Announces Key Nominees.

“Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration…..Candace Bond, nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of TT.”

In commenting on Bond’s nomination, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Browne said – “We have been working to even further enhance our relationship with the United States of America.

After the departure of the last ambassador, who was appointed by President Trump, it has been my pleasure to collaborate closely with the US Embassy team in Port of Spain led by Chargé Mr. Shante Moore on a range of matters of mutual interest.”

Browne said these matters included the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines, the furtherance of multi-faceted security cooperation, support for TT artistes seeking to perform at events in the United States, and the maintenance of “excellent partnership and mutual support” at multi-lateral fora.

“As Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, I look forward to the prospect of warmly welcoming the new US Ambassador upon completion of their confirmation process.”

Bond is currently president and CEO of AESA Inc, a Los Angeles-based company offering business advisory services in real estate and community development with an emphasis on environmental stability, governance, education, and health equity.

She is also the chair-elect of the board of the Greater LA Education Foundation, and chair of the MLK (Martin Luther King) Health and Wellness Community Development Corporation.

She will be the first substantive US ambassador to the twin-island republic since Joseph Mondello, who was appointed on July 2, 2018, and left office on January 13, 2021.

In the absence of an ambassador, the US Embassy in Port of Spain has been headed by Shante Moore, the chargé d’affaires.

CMC/