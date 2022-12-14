UPDATE: Jamaican police constable implicated in Manchester robbery investigation released

The Jamaican police constable who was reportedly in custody as part of an ongoing investigation into crimes, including a double murder and recent armed robberies in Manchester, has been released.

It is reported that the cop was questioned and released on Tuesday.

Reports are that around 7:30 p.m., a group of men entered a supermarket and robbed its owner and customers.

The men fired several shots upon leaving the store.

Jin Sian Ye, one of the supermarket’s proprietors, and Alphanso Cohen were killed during the robbery.

Two males and a woman are among those who were injured.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a Black Toyota Mark X which was later stopped by the police along the Melrose Bypass in the parish.

The car was searched and three firearms, an AK 47 assault rifle, a pistol, and a revolver were found. The four men, two of whom are teenagers, were detained.

The policeman who is not assigned to the Manchester division, was taken into custody following investigations.