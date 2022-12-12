Jamaican police constable among suspects involved in Manchester robberies

A Jamaican police constable is reportedly in custody as part of an ongoing investigation into crimes, including a double murder and recent armed robberies in Manchester, according to reports.

It is reported that the officer is not assigned to the Manchester division.

Reports are that around 7:30 p.m., a group of men entered the supermarket and robbed its owner and customers.

The men reportedly fired several shots and then fired several shots upon leaving the store.

Jin Sian Ye, one of the supermarket’s proprietors, and Alphanso Cohen were killed during the robbery.

Two males and a woman are among those who were injured.

Police reported that the suspects fled the scene in a Black Toyota Mark X.

The vehicle was stopped by the police along the Melrose Bypass in the parish and the car was searched.

Three firearms, an AK 47 assault rifle, a pistol, and a revolver were found. The four men, two of whom are teenagers were subsequently detained.