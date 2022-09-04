Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Earl formed late Friday east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region, according to forecasters.

The storm was moving west-northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, and was expected to pass near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.

The storm was centered about 185 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands at 11 p.m. EDT Friday and had top sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Forecasters predicted a slight strengthening in the coming days.

Earl was expected to spread heavy rains over the Leeward Islands first, then Puerto Rico and the British and US Virgin Islands as it moved north of those other islands Saturday night and early Sunday, according to the center.

It further said that some rivers and streams in Puerto Rico would rise quickly, increasing the risk of flash flooding and that gusty squalls would form along the storm’s path.

The storm was moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour.