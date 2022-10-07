fbpx
Trinidadian Calypsonian Winston ‘Explainer’ Henry has died

Trinidadian Calypsonian ‘Explainer’.
By Micaiah Morgan

The death of the Trinidadian Calypsonian ‘Explainer’ was confirmed today in a Facebook post by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO).

It is believed that Explainer was hospitalized, but no further information about his death is available at this time.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of composer, calypso extraordinaire, icon, and father, Winston “Explainer” Henry who departed this life, today 7th October 2022,” TUCO said.

The icon began singing calypso in 1969 while working with ace producer Rawlston Charles at the famous Charlie’s Records in Brooklyn.

Explainer is known for classics such as “ras Mas” and his biggest hit ‘Lorraine”, which Bunji Garlin remixed in 2005. “Lorraine” was an international success, hitting the British charts at number 35 when it was released in 1982.

In July this year, BBC News’ Ros Atkins featured the song on BBC Radio 6 Music’s Summer Soundclash.

Explainer, a father of three, received the Hummingbird Medal-Gold National Award in 2018 for his contributions to calypso.

TUCO said he was last attached to the Kaiso House Calypso Tent and was a member of the TUCO calypso monarch adjudication committee.

