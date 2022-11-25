Teenaged American fugitive wanted on multiple criminal charges held in Jamaica

An 18-year-old American fugitive wanted in New York on multiple criminal charges was apprehended during a pre-dawn operation by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT) and C-TOC Special Operations in Manchester, Jamaica on Wednesday.

Matthew Pinnock is wanted on a provisional warrant of arrest for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

It is reported that the police team went to Greenvale in Manchester and conducted a search. Pinnock was found hiding.

- Advertisement -

The American was transported to Kingston, where he remains in custody.

Pinnock is to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Friday, November 25.