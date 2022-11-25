Teenaged American fugitive wanted on multiple criminal charges held in Jamaica

An 18-year-old American fugitive wanted in New York on multiple criminal charges was apprehended during a pre-dawn operation by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT) and C-TOC Special Operations in Manchester, Jamaica on Wednesday.
Matthew Pinnock is wanted on a provisional warrant of arrest for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.
It is reported that the police team went to Greenvale in Manchester and conducted a search. Pinnock was found hiding.
The American was transported to Kingston, where he remains in custody.
Pinnock is to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Friday, November 25.