Spice Clears the Air

Jamaican dancehall artiste Spice has broken her silence about her health condition in a post on Instagram.

The artiste addressed rumors circulating on social media a few days ago that she was in a coma following post-op surgery complications in the Dominican Republic.

The dancehall queen began her message by thanking Jesus for saving her life.

Hey besties, I’m in a better space today to properly update you on my current health situation. I suffered a damage hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis, as a result i was rushed to the hospital.”

The artiste highlighted that she has been off social media for a while to rest mentally and had no idea that it was being said she had a heart attack, was in a coma and that she died and proceeded to set the record straight.

“None of that is true. However, I’m still recovering from what really happened so thanks so much for all the prayers and concerns, please take great care of yourself, eat, live, love, laugh, like its your last day, I love you all so so much.”

She continued, “And yuh dun know Gracie always ago be herself, so i guess this is no more jumping off a speaker boxes for me,” making light of the situation at hand.

Though she is in recovery mode, Spice proceeded to apologize to party promoters who had her booked for events. “To all party promoters that has a confirmed booking with me please accept my humble apology. Cayman i know you was up next, for the 25th of this month, however I’ll see you at a later date.”

A number of colleagues and fans have since left their heartfelt wishes for the artiste on her post.

“Spice upppp GodaGod. Hurry up n gud again d fans dem cyah do without yuh,” wrote dancehall artiste Dexta Daps.

Social media influencer Quite Perry wrote “You were heavily in my prayers! Speedy recovery!!”

Fashion model Winnie Harlow also commented on Spice’s post saying “Jesussssss!!! One thing about prayerrrr. Praise himmmmm Grace yuh had us a bawlllll!!. So happy you’re okay my love!! Heal up, rest up! You’re blessed and highly favoured.

Born Grace Hamilton- Spice is known for a slew of hit songs, including such as So Mi Like It, Sheet, Indicator, Fight Over Man, and Ramping Shop featuring Vybz Kartel.

The Grammy-nominated queen of dancehall recently released her album, Emancipated, which debuted at Number 7 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. Her debut album 10 was nominated for Best Reggae Album last year.

In addition to her catalogue of accomplishments, Spice is also a brand ambassador for Magnum Tonic Wine. In recent years, Spice has expanded her brand outside the realms of dancehall. She is a co-star in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and has launched her own clothing line, Graci Noir.