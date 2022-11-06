Spice in the Clear

Jamaican dancehall artiste Spice is said to be ‘alert and awake’ according to reports by the Jamaica Observer newspaper. This after rumors started circulating on social media a few days ago that the artiste was in a coma in the Dominican Republic.

A source close to the family reportedly told the Observer that “the last time I spoke to a member of the family on Friday, everyone sounded positive, no one sounded nervous or worried. They said she has been up and awake. They said that she was getting stronger each day, the family is asking for prayers at this time.”

Rumors started circulating on social media a few days ago that the artiste was in a coma following a post-op surgery complication in the Dominican Republic. Her booking agent Ray Alexander has since denied the claims.

Another source told the Observer that they are glad that Spice is doing better.

“I spoke to her sister in New York, and she told me that she spoke to Spice, and that she was having complications but doing much better, but she is not out of the woods yet. Her younger sister is still in the Dominican Republic.”

Friends and family have been rallying by the artiste’s side as well as posting encouraging messages on Instagram.

Rt Boss hopped on a plane to the Dominican Republic last night. Before boarding his flight, the spiritual adviser posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“I know you’re worried about the diagnosis but you’ve always been a fighter. You’re the bravest person i know, and you will get through this. I have faith in you!”

RT Boss then took to Instagram to confirm that Spice is okay after landing in the Spanish-speaking country. “Just to confirm she’s ok and i’m not welcome. But thank God she okay. I feel better now,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Spice has gone under the surgeon’s knife to do cosmetic enhancement. In November 2020, the artiste shared a photo of her new body on her Instagram page.

Born Grace Hamilton – Spice is known for a slew of hit songs, including such So Mi Like It, Sheet, Indicator, Fight Over Man, and Ramping Shop featuring Vybz Kartel.

The Grammy-nominated queen of dancehall recently released her album, Emancipated, which debuted at number seven on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. Her debut album 10 was nominated for Best Reggae Album last year.

In addition to her catalogue of accomplishments, Spice is also a brand ambassador for Magnum Tonic Wine. In recent years, Spice has expanded her brand outside the realms of dancehall. She is a co-star in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and has launched her own clothing line, Graci Noir.