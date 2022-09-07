Spice Emancipated

The Grammy-nominated queen of dancehall, Spice recently released her highly anticipated album, Emancipated.

This new album follows on the heels of her 2021 album 10, her debut studio album which was released by VP records on her birthday. The album earned Spice a Grammy nomination in the Best Reggae Album category.

In an exclusive interview with JussBuss TV, powered by Magnum Tonic Wine, Spice spoke about what inspired the title of her album.

“For the past ten years, there has been an ongoing feud where the fans already know that me and my past record label was going back and forth, and I wasn’t able to get out of that record deal. So now that I am out of the deal thanks to Shaggy – I am now celebrating my independence because this is the first time after ten years that I am free… it’s only right that I celebrate my freedom with this project,” she said.

Spice worked with a number of producers on this project, including global superstar Shaggy whom she has described as her friend and mentor. On 10 Spice collaborated with Shaggy and Sean Paul on the hugely popular single Go Dung Deh.

When asked about the close timeline of her two albums Spice said the move is necessary for her 20-year career in the industry.

“Well, I’ve been in the industry for 20 years. So I’m not sure if it sounds good to say that I’ve been in the industry for 20 years and only have one album- to me it nuh sound good. Suh if me haffi guh play catch up me haffi play catch up because for the past ten years you know how much album me cudda release in that time. So now that I’m emancipated it’s only right that I celebrate my freedom, so I am going to be releasing a lot of music,” she explained.

Spice notes that the two albums, Emancipated and 10 are somewhat different, with Emancipated representing more of her brand authentic Jamaican dancehall. 10 had several features where she appears to have toned down her content, Spice is “as raw as ever” on Emancipated.

In addition to her catalogue of accomplishments, Spice is also a brand ambassador for Magnum Tonic Wine which she says plays an active part in her career.

“When it comes on to my music, Magnum is a huge supporter- one of the biggest supporters when it comes on to my career. They always try to sponsor one of my music videos…the album is out now there are ten songs on it…it’s now for them to choose which one they want to be a part of.”

The authentic dancehall album features nine songs two of which already have music videos, “Clap” and “Tape Measure.”

Spice revealed that there will also be a part two for the album and hinted at possible collaborations.

“The secret behind this album is that there are two parts to this album. The first part, I wanted it to feature myself… I want it to celebrate my independence so in these nine songs it’s just me alone on the first part of the album. But you never know, maybe coming up on the other part you will hear a collaboration, so you just have to stay tuned.”

Spice is happy about the album and thanks all key players in the project such as Shaggy, her creative director Molly, Stealth Music Group, and United Masters LLC.

Emancipated is definitely for the young, party-going women. The album is now available across all streaming platforms. This new album comes with a lot of nice and amazing tracks coming from Spice.