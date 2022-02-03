Soca Fraternity Mourns the passing of Ricky Bobby.

The music community and Kes the Band have expressed great shock at the death of the band’s musical director and keyboardist, Ricardo Rameshwar.

Popularly known as Ricky Bobby, the musician had an asthma attack around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and was given CPR at home when he became unconscious. He was airlifted to the Westshore Medical Center.

His sister Janae Rameshwar says she and her family await an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Rameshwar joined Kes Band in 2012. Before that, he spent 14 years working with Destra Garcia as the keyboardist for Atlantik and then as the musical director for her band.

Rameshwar entered the big leagues when he auditioned for a local gig with gospel singer Helen Baylor who has Trini roots and successfully landed a spot in her band for her concert at the Hasley Crawford Stadium, Trinidad.

The musical director also worked with Sterling Gittens and Peter Regis and played at the Queen’s Tabernacle church in New York.

Following the news, many people took to social media to pay tribute to the musician and father of three.

Trinidad singer Machel Montano took to Instagram to pay his respects to Ricky.

“Rest In Peace, Ricky. Fly high, fellow Sagi. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all the teams who were blessed by his joy, laughter, and music. He will be missed.”

Destra Garcia in an Instagram post stated “this one hit me like bricks. I’m numb… Heartbroken. Farewell, my brother, my friend, I’m going to miss you. Living in a world where you no longer exist breaks my heart… Thank you for a lifetime of memories. Love you forever, till we meet again. Sleep in peace my darling.”

Rameshwar was also a well-known producer, having worked as one half of the Madmen Productions team alongside Johann Seaton. Together they produced songs such as AOA (Machel Montano) and Show Me Where Yuh From (Kes the Band).