Search continues for two missing land surveyors at sea

The search is continuing for two land surveyors, feared dead after a boat in which they were traveling sank on Thursday in the Upper Mazaruni River, a tributary of the Essequibo River in northern Guyana.

Police have identified the missing men as Terrence Thomas, 29, and 34-year-old Jermain La Rose.

Police said the two men had arrived at the Imbaimadai Landing on Wednesday evening and approached an official of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) seeking employment.

Police said the men requested to be accommodated at the GGMC quarters but early Thursday morning were observed preparing for their return journey.

The men boarded a metal boat owned by GGMC along with two other people, including the captain 46-year-old Romain Reece, heading for the Kako Village in the Upper Mazaruni Region to survey some mining lands.

The police said two minutes into their journey the boat began to take in water and as a result, Thomas and La Rose panicked and jumped overboard. The other occupants managed to swim to safety by holding on to fuel tanks. Several fuel tanks which were in the boat were later recovered about three miles from the scene.

The police said the captain is assisting with investigations.