Guyanese Media worker dies after boat capsizes

One media worker was killed, and several others injured Tuesday after a boat transporting workers and communication personnel from the Office of the President capsized in the Pomeroon River, situated between the Orinoco and the Essequibo rivers.

Cameraman, Trevor Patrick, 48, was attached to a television station in Essequibo and was undergoing training with Radio Essequibo.

Media reports said the boat carrying the workers was reportedly a short distance behind the one carrying the presidential delegation when it suddenly flipped over, throwing all occupants overboard.

The other occupants, including an information officer and two cameramen attached to the president’s office, were all pulled out of the river by the occupants of another boat that was in the area at the time.

Patrick was pulled from the river in an unconscious state and taken to the Charity Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other injured persons taken to the city where they underwent additional medical checks, according to the Head of the President’s PR Unit, Suelle Findlay-Williams.

President Ali was in the lower Pomeroon area on a visit to flood-affected communities. He has since met with the widow of the cameraman who died.

CMC/