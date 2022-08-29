fbpx
Prime Minister Andrew Holness visiting Trinidad and Tobago for independence celebrations

Andrew Holness
By Micaiah Morgan

Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the island on the weekend to attend Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of political independence.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said that Holness will be a special guest for the celebrations.

Both Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago celebrate their diamond jubilee of independence this year, having gained independence from Britain in 1962.

On Monday, the Jamaican prime minister is scheduled to participate in a media conference on Monday, and on Tuesday, he will be a special guest at the National Independence Gala Concert at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will return to Jamaica on September 1.

In his absence, deputy prime minister, Dr. Horace Chang, who is also minister of national security, will be in charge of the government.

CMC/

 

