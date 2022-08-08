fbpx
Prime Minister Mia Mottley congratulates Jamaica on 60th independence anniversary

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley
By Santana Salmon

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has congratulated the government of Jamaica on the island’s 60th anniversary of political independence saying the island’s achievements are “nothing short of colossus.

In her message she said Jamaica “is but a little speck of land in a vast ocean. From music and culture to food and sport, all immersed in a language that exudes vibrance and emotion, Jamaica stands today as a shining example of what a people can [achieve] when they put their minds to it.”

“Today, my friends, I congratulate you on 60 years of Independence, a mere page in a proud history — but a page that this world cannot ignore.”

“To the Government and people of Jamaica, to our Jamaican brothers and sisters across this globe, it is my fervent wish as you celebrate this diamond jubilee that the next 60 years will mirror and even exceed the best of your past 60.”

She said as the people of Barbados, have reveled “in the success of your athletes on the world stage, particularly in recent months, we share the joy of this anniversary as if it were our own.”

“Remember, the goal for which we strive sees the Caribbean Sea, not as a divider, but a bridge that links as us a common people, with a common history and common challenges that will only be overcome by shared approaches,” the prime minister said.

“In the words of one of your most famous sons, and one of our region’s most loved philosophers, Robert “Bob” MarleyOne love, one heart. Let’s get together and feel all right.”

“Today, we raise our glasses with you: Happy 60th Anniversary of Independence, Jamaica!”

