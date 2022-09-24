Police probe multi-million-dollar drug seizure at Jamaican airport

KINGSTON, Jamaica,– The police have launched a probe following the seizure of US$25 million worth of cocaine at the Ian Fleming International Airport in the eastern parish of St. Mary earlier this week.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force reported that members of the Narcotics Division seized the cocaine during an operation that included representatives from law enforcement agencies in the United States.

It was reported that on Thursday at approximately 7:00 p (local time), the operation was carried out and this resulted in the seizure of more than 1, 000 pounds of cocaine contained in 10 bags.

The Jamaica Observer says the police theorized that a major transnational criminal organization is responsible for seized drugs at the recently upgraded airport.

CMC/