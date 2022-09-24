fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Police probe multi-million-dollar drug seizure at Jamaican airport

Police probe multi-million-dollar drug seizure at Jamaican airport
By Santana Salmon

KINGSTON, Jamaica,– The police have launched a probe following the seizure of US$25 million worth of cocaine at the Ian Fleming International Airport in the eastern parish of St. Mary earlier this week.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force reported that members of the Narcotics Division seized the cocaine during an operation that included representatives from law enforcement agencies in the United States.

It was reported that on Thursday at approximately 7:00 p (local time), the operation was carried out and this resulted in the seizure of more than 1, 000 pounds of cocaine contained in 10 bags.

- Advertisement -

The Jamaica Observer says the police theorized that a major transnational criminal organization is responsible for seized drugs at the recently upgraded airport.

CMC/

Previous articleRoyal Navy ship heads to Cayman Islands in wake of Hurricane Ian
Next articleSouth-Florida based Caribbean American Danni Washington is a pioneer in science television

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaica no longer under tropical storm watch

Jamaica no longer under tropical storm watch

Click here to view
Skip to content