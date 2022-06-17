fbpx
Ian Fleming Airport in Jamaica Welcomes First Commercial Flight

The airport, which is located in Boscobel, St Mary, received an InterCaribbean Airways flight from Providenciales, Turks and Caicos on Thursday.
By Santana Salmon

The Ian Fleming International Airport in Jamaica welcomed its first ever commercial flight this week.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, who was on the ground to welcome the passengers and crew, said that the new route is “a game changing one for Boscobel.”

“Today begins a new chapter in terms of this piece of geography (Jamaica) and the rest of the world. During the recovery, we will be bringing a lot more new markets here, ” he stated.

The InterCaribbean Airways is scheduled to operate monthly flights to the Ian Fleming Airport, before transitioning to weekly service.

InterCaribbean is just one of the airlines that will be operating flights to the Ian Fleming Airport.

Earlier this year, American Airlines also announced it would commence twice-weekly international flights from Miami to the Ian Fleming airport through its Embraer-175 regional jet which can seat up to 88 passengers. These flights will begin on November 5.

Previously known as the Boscobel Aerodrome, the airport is named after the famed Ian Fleming – creator of the world’s most famous fictional spy, James Bond.  Of all airports in Jamaica, it is the closest to the tourist town of Ocho Rios.

