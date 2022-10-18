Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes

A pedestrian was killed near the 2600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday, October 16 following a crash.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 9:04 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed Larry Ridley was traveling northbound in a 1999 Toyota Camry sedan on Northwest 31st Avenue in the middle thru lane approaching the green light at the intersection of Northwest 26th Street.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was observed on the intersection’s northeast corner prior to the crash. Witnesses say the victim walked west into the path of traffic and was struck in the center northbound thru lanes by the Toyota.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded. The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated throughout the investigation.

Detectives say excessive speed, driver impairment, environmental conditions, and mechanical malfunction are not considered contributing factors to the crash.

The investigation continues.