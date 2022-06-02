Parliamentarians reject idea of establishing Surinamese embassy in Jerusalem

Parliamentarians have rejected moves by the Suriname government to establish an embassy in Jerusalem with the Speaker, Marinus Bee, telling legislators “We know how sensitive it is to open a Surinamese embassy in Jerusalem.

“I want to make it clear to the government that we don’t want that because we know what the consequences could be for the country. There should be no embassy in Jerusalem. We are not going to put ourselves in that position and that is a clear assignment from the National Assembly to the government,” Bee said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Cooperation Minister, Albert Ramdin had made the pledge to open an embassy in Jerusalem during a bilateral meeting he had in Jerusalem on Monday with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid.

Shortly after the meeting, Lapid posted the “good news” on Twitter with many legislators expressing concerns about the decision by the Santhoki government.

“Suriname will open an embassy in Israel’s capital, Jerusalem. Today, during our meeting in Jerusalem, Surinamese Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin informed me that his country plans to soon open an embassy in Jerusalem. Dank u wel Suriname! Thank you, Suriname!”

Barkat Mohab-Ali of the government faction raised the issue in Parliament, saying the Muslim community is “in shock” and that the Jerusalem issue is very sensitive for Muslims.

He said most countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Israel have established their embassies in Tel Aviv and also wanted to know whether Ramdin spoke out of turn or if his statement was misunderstood.

“Depending on the answer, my decision will be whether I will remain in this faction or another faction. For me, Barkat Mohab-Ali, an embassy of Suriname in Jerusalem is unacceptable, he added.

Member of the opposition National Democratic Party (NDP), Soewarto Moestadja, said “anger and unrest” have arisen in the Surinamese Muslim community about the government’s intention, asking the government to outline the reasons behind its decision.

Moestadja said Suriname became a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the 1990s and that at least 71 percent of the countries in the United Nations have not established their embassies in Jerusalem.

Leader of the National Party of Suriname (NPS), Gregory Rusland, said he also wanted to know the basis on which the government made its decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

“We call on the government not to take these kinds of decisions rashly, but to think it through carefully. From the parliament I call on all colleagues to make their contribution so that Suriname does not end up on the wrong track with regard to our foreign policy”, Rusland said.

Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk told Parliament that the government approved the appointment of a non-resident ambassador to Israel.

He said no approval has been given for an embassy in Jerusalem and the government respects all religious movements.

He said the government is awaiting the return of Ramdin before making any further statement.

The government recently appointed Stevanus Noordzee as a non-resident ambassador to Israel and during his visit to Israel, Ramdin signed an agreement with Lapid on political consultation between the two countries.

Lapid has offered to send humanitarian aid to Suriname following the severe flooding the country is experiencing.

Israel and Suriname established diplomatic relations in 1976.

CMC/