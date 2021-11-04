Nick Perry Nominated by Biden to Serve as Ambassador to Jamaica

United States President Joe Biden has nominated Nick Perry to serve as the next Ambassador to Jamaica, two weeks after US Democratic Senate Majority Leader, Charles “Chuck” Schumer, recommended Perry for the post.

On Wednesday, the White House announced “N. Nick Perry as nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Jamaica.”

Perry, an immigrant from Jamaica, has served for three decades as an Assemblyman in the New York State Legislature. He is currently the Assistant Speaker Pro Tempore of the New York State Assembly, and a Regional Vice Chairman of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

From 2015-2018, Perry was the Chairman of the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus and he also served as Chairman of the New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators, Inc. from 2012-2015.

Nick Perry also served five consecutive terms on the Brooklyn Borough Board before being elected to the State Assembly in 1992. He was named the Legislator of the Year by the National Black Caucus of State Legislators in 2018 and has been recognized with honors from the New York Civil Liberties Union and the New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators among others.

In a tweet following the announcement, Perry said, “I am extremely honored to have President Biden express his intent to nominate me to serve as the next US Ambassador to Jamaica. I thank President Biden for this opportunity to serve as Ambassador for this great nation.”

“I know this would not have happened without the steadfast support of Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and others in New York’s Congressional delegation. So, as I express appreciation, I also take this opportunity to promise to serve with the highest integrity and always in the best interests of our country and our president should I be confirmed by the US Senate,” he added.

In October, Schumer had shown his support for Perry as the next Ambassador.

“I’m proud to support New York State Assemblymember Nick Perry to be the next US Ambassador to Jamaica. Assemblymember Perry has dedicated his life’s work to serving his constituents in the 58th district, and has fostered many deep and lasting cultural, economic and political connections between the United States and Jamaica – and that experience will make him an outstanding ambassador,” said Schumer.

He said Perry, born and raised in Jamaica and a US Army veteran, “has a unique perspective and understanding of Jamaica that will benefit both the United States and Jamaica in their deep and abiding partnership.

The bottom line is that there is no one better prepared to go ‘Down Yard’ and represent the United States of America than Nick Perry, and I am very happy to support his candidacy,” he added.

If appointed, Nick Perry would replace Donald Tapia, who vacated the post in January. He would also be the Jamaican to hold that post.