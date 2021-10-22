Schumer Recommends Nick Perry as U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica

A leading United States legislator has strongly urged the Joe Biden administration to appoint veteran Jamaican-born legislator N. Nick Perry as the country’s next ambassador to Jamaica.

US Democratic Senate Majority Leader, Charles “Chuck” Schumer, of New York, announced his support for New York Assemblymember Perry to be the next US envoy to his native Jamaica.

If Perry is appointed, he would be the first Jamaican to hold that post and would replace Ambassador Donald Tapia, who demitted office as President Biden stepped into the US presidency in January.

Perry, represents the predominantly Caribbean 58th Assembly District, encompassing the Brooklyn neighborhoods of East Flatbush, Canarsie and Brownsville.

“I’m proud to support New York State Assemblymember Nick Perry to be the next US Ambassador to Jamaica. Assemblymember Perry has dedicated his life’s work to serving his constituents in the 58th district, and has fostered many deep and lasting cultural, economic and political connections between the United States and Jamaica – and that experience will make him an outstanding ambassador,” said Schumer.

He said Perry, born and raised in Jamaica and a US Army veteran, “has a unique perspective and understanding of Jamaica that will benefit both the United States and Jamaica in their deep and abiding partnership.

“The bottom line is that there is no one better prepared to go ‘Down Yard’ and represent the United States of America than Nick Perry, and I am very happy to support his candidacy,” Schumer said.

Perry, who declined to comment on his would-be candidacy, migrated to New York in 1971.

He served in the US Army for two years on active duty and four years on reserve status.

Perry received several service medals and was honorably discharged with the rank of specialist.

After army duties, Perry attended college on the G.I. (Government Issued) Bill and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and a Master of Arts degree in public policy and administration – both from Brooklyn College, City University of New York (CUNY).

Perry was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 1992 to represent the 58th Assembly District and was re-elected to serve his 15th consecutive term in November 2020.

The assemblyman is currently the Assistant Speaker Pro Tempore of the New York State Assembly, and Regional Vice Chairman of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

In addition, he currently serves on the New York Assembly committees of Rules; Ways & Means; Codes; Banks; Labour; and Transportation.

Assemblyman Perry is the former chairman of the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus.

CMC