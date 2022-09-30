fbpx
More than 403,000 Miami-Dade voters will receive mail ballots this week

More than 403,000 Miami-Dade voters will receive mail ballots this week
An election worker places a mail-in ballot into an election box at a drive-through drop off location (File Photo)
By Santana Salmon

On Monday, October 3, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department will mail more than 403,000 vote-by-mail ballots to voters with a request on file for the November 8 general election. More than 2,100 overseas voters have already received their vote-by-mail ballots..

There are several ways to request mail ballots:

Voters are reminded to:

  • Submit the request by the deadline, October 29 at 5:00 p.m.
  • Ensure the ballot is received by the Elections Department by Election Day, November 8 by 7:00 p.m.
  • Sign inside the white box on the back of the return envelope
  • Ensure the signature on the mail ballot envelope matches the signature on file
  • Return their ballot by mail or place it in a secure ballot intake station located outside all 28 early voting locations
No postage is necessary when mailing a vote-by-mail ballot back to the Elections Department.

For more information, please call 311 or visit www.iamelectionready.org.

 

