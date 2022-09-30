More than 403,000 Miami-Dade voters will receive mail ballots this week

On Monday, October 3, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department will mail more than 403,000 vote-by-mail ballots to voters with a request on file for the November 8 general election. More than 2,100 overseas voters have already received their vote-by-mail ballots..

There are several ways to request mail ballots:

Online via the Elections Department website

By emailing votebymail@miamidade.gov

By phone at (305) 499-8444

By mail to 2700 NW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33172

Voters are reminded to:

Submit the request by the deadline, October 29 at 5:00 p.m.

Ensure the ballot is received by the Elections Department by Election Day, November 8 by 7:00 p.m.

Sign inside the white box on the back of the return envelope

Ensure the signature on the mail ballot envelope matches the signature on file

Return their ballot by mail or place it in a secure ballot intake station located outside all 28 early voting locations

- Advertisement -

No postage is necessary when mailing a vote-by-mail ballot back to the Elections Department.

For more information, please call 311 or visit www.iamelectionready.org.