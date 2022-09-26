fbpx
Miami-Dade voters encouraged to be election ready by viewing their customized sample ballot

Miami-Dade voters encouraged to be election ready by viewing their customized sample ballot
By Santana Salmon

With the November 8 general election quickly approaching, voters in Miami-Dade are encouraged to review their customized sample ballot before heading to the polls. There are federal, state, county, and municipal candidates in addition to a minimum of six questions for all voters.

A majority of Miami-Dade County voters can expect a one-page ballot (front/back). Voters who live in Key Biscayne, Miami Beach, Opa-Locka and South Miami will have a two-page ballot. Miami-Dade County is election-ready, and voters can be too by preparing in advance.

“Whether voters plan to vote by mail, vote early, or at their precinct on Election Day, I encourage them to review their sample ballot ahead of time. This way, voters can research candidates and questions in advance, and be properly informed when casting their ballot,” said Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

Registered voters can easily access their customized sample ballot online at http://www.miamidade.gov/elections/voter-information.asp by entering: first name, last name and date of birth. The voter’s specific ballot can then be viewed and/or printed.

Voters who would like to receive their customized sample ballot via email prior to each election may sign up by calling 305-499-VOTE (8683).

For more information, please visit www.iamelectionready.org or call 311.

 

