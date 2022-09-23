Miami-Dade County hosts first-ever Hometown Heroes Parade on October 30

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners announced the county’s first Hometown Heroes parade on to be held on Sunday, October 30 to honor healthcare professionals, law enforcement, and first responders who kept the community safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hometown Heroes Parade was created by the Board of County Commissioners and spearheaded by prime sponsor Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins and co-prime sponsor Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert. All residents are invited to join the parade and community festival in downtown Miami.

Mayor Levine Cava was joined at FTX Arena by County Commission Chair Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Vice Chair Oliver Gilbert, Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, and Commissioner Keon Hardemon, along with first responders, healthcare leaders, partner cities, sponsoring organizations, and more.

- Advertisement -

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Biscayne Blvd., from the Intercontinental Hotel to FTX Arena’s Parcel B. The parade will include healthcare professionals, police, and fire departments, elected officials, marching bands from Miami High School and Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School, and more.

Once the parade reaches FTX Arena, guests can enjoy a waterfront parade on Biscayne Bay. Additional programming will include vessels with water-spraying features, jet ski aerialists, and a flyboard aerialist.

After the parade, our hometown heroes, their families, and friends, can join our main stage – emceed by the Miami Heat’s Dale McClean – for a lineup of speakers and live music, featuring DJ Danny Stern and the Private Property. They can also enjoy family-friendly activities, art displays, food trucks, live performances, and more at the Family Fun Fest, located at the FTX Arena’s Parcel B. from 12:00 pm- 6:00 pm

Scheduled road closures (approximately – official times will be made public closer to the parade date):

Biscayne Boulevard North – 4:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

NE 5th street/Port Boulevard – 4:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

NE 6th Street – 4:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Lists of sponsors, activations, and special guests are still in formation. To find the latest information on the Hometown Heroes parade, please visit miamidade.gov/hometownheroes.