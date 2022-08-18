fbpx
Missing body of 21-y–o Jamaican in US Jaws Bridge tragedy found

Tavaughn Bulgin. -Contributed photo
By Santana Salmon

The body of missing Tauvaughn Bulgin has been found.

 The 21-year-old, along with his brother, Tavaris, 26, were among four people who jumped from the popular Jaws Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday night, according to a statement from the office of Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Family spokesperson Bishop Rhoan Parkins confirmed the development.

He says the brothers’ parents, Rev Smith and Jacqueline Bulgin, and other relatives are on the scene in Massachusetts.

The body of Tavaris was retrieved at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities returned to the scene Tuesday morning with a side scan sonar device to resume the search for the body of Tavaughn, but the search was suspended in the afternoon when conditions became too dangerous for divers.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been started to support the grieving Bulgin family, over US $60,000 has been raised so far.

The Jaws Bridge is said to be a popular tourist attraction on the island and many people jump from it during the summer, despite a sign warning people against it.

The brothers were from Clarendon, Jamaica, and were working at a restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard as part of the popular summer work-and-travel program, which employs hundreds of Jamaican university students each year.

 

 

 

