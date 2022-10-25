JDF investigates allegations of sexual harassment against high-ranking officer

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against a high-ranking officer, following several reports.

The name of the accused is being withheld.

It is said that female soldiers have come forward with allegations of sexual assault by the senior member.

In a release Monday, the JDF said preliminary investigations into the matter began as soon as the report was received.

According to sources, the allegations range from rape to fondling, and unwanted sexual advances.

The JDF release said the force has a robust sexual harassment prevention policy and treats any breaches as a zero-tolerance matter.

The statement added: “Matters of this sensitive and personal nature are thoroughly investigated with due regard for the privacy and protection of the complainant.”

In light of the ongoing investigations, the force said no further public comment will be made.