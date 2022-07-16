Jamaica’s Opposition Leader Mark Golding meets Diaspora in South Florida

CNW reporter

After a whirlwind jam-packed three-day visit to South Florida, Jamaica’s Leader of the parliamentary opposition and Leader of the People’s National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, departed at sunrise this morning, July 16, to continue his meetings with the Jamaican Diaspora in Atlanta Georgia.

Golding accompanied by his wife, and other leaders of the opposition PNP, are on a four-city tour of the USA, primarily to introduce the leadership of the party to the diaspora, and herald in the celebration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of political independence which falls on August 6.

Golding, and his party, including PNP General Secretary Dayton Campbell, party chairperson Angela Brown-Burke, and Senator Peter Bunting, arrived in South Florida on the afternoon of July 13.

During his visit, Golding met with several local organizations and individuals. including Jamaican-Americans elected to public office in South Florida; members of the Jamaica Alumni and teachers’ association; members of medical missions to Jamaica; and members of the judicial and legal fraternity in South Florida.

Of his meeting with the elected officials Golding said. “It’s heartening to see the legacy of service and duty from the members of the Diaspora, among both first- and second-generation Jamaicans.” Meeting with Golding and other members of the PNP leadership were Mayor Wayne Messam of the City of Miramar; Vice Mayor Melissa Dunn of the City of Lauderhill: Commission Mark Douglas, City of Sunrise; and Florida State Representatives Anika Omphroy and Daryl Campbell.

Pertaining to his meeting with heads of Jamaican alumni and teachers’ associations in the region, Golding said, “That meeting was a must, especially as education worldwide is facing difficult and unprecedented times. This meeting was a great way to hear perspectives on education in Jamaica and swap notes on how we can work together, and on behalf of our teachers, students, and the general education system.”

With the provision of adequate healthcare in Jamaica a primary concern among the Jamaican Diaspora, Golding regarded his meeting with members of NGOs and the frequent medical missions to Jamaica as another high priority. “The Diaspora plays a large role in sending much-needed medical equipment, supplies, and personnel to Jamaica to help our hospitals and clinics. Not only must we express our gratitude, but we need to listen to the roadblocks they face and how we can work together to help to make this process smoother.”

On Friday evening, Golding met and interacted with members of the Diaspora at a cultural presentation hosted by the City of Miramar at the Miramar City Hall. The event commemorating Jamaica’s 60th independence anniversary and promoted as ‘A Public Celebration of Jamaican Diamond Jubilee’, featured artists like the Jamaica Folk Revue, Drumming Fingers and local dub-poet Malachi Smith.

Very impressed with the performances, Golding said, “Jamaica 60 is a very impressive milestone for Jamaicans worldwide. No matter where we are in the world, we cannot help but carry a little bit of our island home in our hearts. Tonight’s public reception and cultural presentation, where we are able to showcase our culture, as well as meet everyone, is a distinct pleasure.”

The evening culminated in street dancing, which evoked memories of traditional street dances in Jamaica to celebrate the nation’s independence. Golding and his party participated merrily in the event, dancing to music provided by local DJ’s Mark Swaby and Radcliff.

Not showing signs and wear after his packed three-day visit to South Florida, as he left the street dancing Golding commented. “In true yaad style, we closed the night with a street dance! Jamaica 60 is alive and well in Florida.”

The Leader of the Opposition tour continues in Atlanta from today to June 18, then on to Washington DC from June 18 to 20, and culminating in New York City from June 20 -22.