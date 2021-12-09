Jamaicans to Enjoy a Somewhat Normal Christmas with Relaxed Measures

Jamaicans will get to experience a somewhat normal Christmas Eve or “Grand Market” this year following new COVID-19 measures that were announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday.

The curfew has been pushed back to 10 PM nightly until January 14. Exceptions to the curfew will be made on Christmas Eve- December 24th and New Years Eve – December 31st , when residents will only be required to be indoors between the hours of 1 AM and 5 AM.

“How well we are able to maintain these hours really depend on how well people behave. It is not our intention to deprive people of enjoying the festivities of this season. I am of the view that the country has been under so much pressure, that people should be able to enjoy Christmas responsibly,” Holness said after announcing the new measures.

Sharing Holness’s sentiments were scores of Jamaicans on social media, who said they were grateful for a much-needed break from the previous 9 PM curfew.

“It’s so great. Cause now I can spend more time out with my kids and family, especially now when it’s Christmas time which is family season,” wrote Shane Wibley.

“Its a good move. People need to go get vaccinated. Its the only way forward. We cannot continue like this. Schools need to be open and we need to get back to normal,” said Sara Chambers.

It’s been two years since Jamaicans at home, and even those living in the diaspora who go home for the holidays, have experienced a normal Jamaican Christmas. In 2020, due to COVID-19, the tradition of Grand Market—a Christmas Eve shopping event, which takes place into the wee hours of Christmas morning, was canceled. Prime Minister Holness had also asked members of the diaspora to reconsider coming home for the holidays because of the threat of the virus.

But this year, Christmas in Jamaica will be quite different than last year. The island is already seeing an uptick in travel ahead of the holidays, despite the new one-day testing requirement imposed by the United States. The Jamaica Tourist Board reported that Jamaica’s hotel occupancy and airline capacity are currently outpacing the global average. The island is also now leading the world in terms of demand by travelers searching for destinations, according to Travel Agent Central.

With a new COVID-19 variant on the rise, there is a concern that the resumption of regular frolicking and an increase in travel will trigger a fourth wave of the virus on the island come January.

But Prime Minister Holness said that Jamaica will not see another lockdown. At the same time, he also expressed disappointment at the fact that just 19 percent of the island’s population are fully vaccinated.

“The government has made available multiple brands for citizens to choose from. Despite this, vaccine take-up continues to be disappointingly low. The main barrier is no longer access and convenience and availability. It is now simply vaccine hesitancy or vaccine nonchalance. People are still waiting to see or just care,” Holness lamented.

The Prime Minister has urged all Jamaicans and those who will be flying into the island this month, to keep in mind the responsibility that comes with freedom.