Jamaican to be extradited to UK for offenses he committed in 2011

Jermaine Scott, the man who was deported to Jamaica while his case was being prepared for trial is set to be extradited to the United Kingdom after being charged with grievous bodily harm and malicious wounding in 2011.

On Tuesday, his attorney revealed in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court that Scott has hired attorneys in the United Kingdom and that they “are confident they can challenge the matter.”

He further stated that while researching the specifics of the case, he discovered instances of “abuse of process.” “This is a clear case of abuse because he was arrested on this charge in February 2011, however, he was not placed before a court for those charges but was instead deported to Jamaica.

More than a decade later, the British authorities have asked their Jamaican counterpart to have Scott sent back to stand trial.

“This is a clear case of abuse because he was arrested on this charge in February 2011, and while in custody he was deported to Jamaica while his case was being prepared for trial. Eleven years later [on] the 9th of February 2022, an offense warrant was [issued] against him to bring him back to face trial,” the attorney shared.

Scott, he said, has got married since being returned to Jamaica and has started rebuilding his life.

The circumstances of Scott’s arrest in 2011 were not discussed in court.

Jermaine Scott waived his right to an extradition request without hesitation.

“Mr. Scott, I’m looking at the consent that was signed — consent to extradite without formal proceedings — so you are not challenging the process at this stage. This is what I understand your signature to mean,” Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague said.

She then signed a Warrant of Committal for Scott to be extradited to the UK.