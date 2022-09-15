Jamaican sentenced in UK after hiding crack cocaine in body cavity

Henry MacFarlane, a 65-year-old Jamaica-born man who hid crack cocaine and heroin in a body cavity has been sentenced to prison in the United Kingdom.

It is reported MacFarlane has a history of drug-related offenses.

According to a report in the Brighton and Hove News, MacFarlane attempted to conceal his cocaine stash in a specific body cavity on two separate occasions, one of which resulted in the drugs being discovered during a scan at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

It was also reported that MacFarlane “produced from his anus ten crack cocaine deals, nine heroin deals, and a large lump of heroin,” when he was arrested at a property in Ditchling Road, Brighton, where police had previously found a man who had died of a heroin overdose.

According to Brighton and Hove News, no link was made in court between MacFarlane and the death of the man whose body was discovered.

Henry MacFarlane pleaded guilty to seven counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for that charge, as well as six months for possessing criminal property.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

