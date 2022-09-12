fbpx
Jamaican Policeman killed while trying to quell fight

Jamaican Policeman killed while trying to quell fight
By Santana Salmon

Police in Jamaica have launched an investigation into the killing of one of their colleagues who tried to end a fight in St. Catherine on Saturday.

According to police reports, Detective Sergeant Victor Francis, 65, who was assigned to the Centre for the Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse headquarters observed two men in a physical confrontation and attempted to intervene when he was stabbed.

One of the men ran behind the policeman and used him as a shield, while the alleged knife-wielding attacker continued stabbing, injuring the cop.

Francis was pronounced dead at hospital

The Police High Command has expressed condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

CMC/

 

