Jamaican Police Officer Charged with Smuggling Cocaine from Jamaica to South Florida Inside Her Body

A South Florida grand jury has indicted a veteran police officer from Jamaica for importing cocaine into the United States with the intent to distribute it.

According to the Department of Justice, on February 3, 42-year-old Shelian Cherine Allen, a Jamaican, arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

An inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed Allen had a package of cocaine in her vagina and a packet of cocaine in each of her bra cups. Allen also had 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach, which she had swallowed. CBP officers took Allen to a local hospital, where she expelled the 90 pellets.

In total, Allen had approximately 1,350 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the United States: about 234 in her vagina, about 174 grams in her bra, and about 942 grams inside her stomach.

At the time of her arrest, Allen was a law enforcement officer employed by the Jamaica Constabulary Force for the last 18 years. The JCF later issued a statement saying that Allen had been suspended.

The indictment charges Allen with two counts: importation of five hundred (500) grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute five hundred (500) grams or more of cocaine.

If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.

Allen is also facing charges of alleged wire fraud and mail fraud.

According to court documents, she is one of the leaders of a lottery scamming organization that fleeced millions from unsuspecting victims.