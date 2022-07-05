Jamaican Dancehall Artiste Popcaan Detained in The UK

Popcaan, a well-known dancehall artiste from Jamaica, is currently being held in the UK. The artiste whose given name is Andre Sutherland claims that the reason he is being held is because of the information that was provided to British authorities by Jamaica.

In a social media post the artiste stated that, “I’m in the UK right now and i’m being detained because of information sent by country that i should be stopped. I wanna know why?”

The artiste continued by tagging the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness bringing the matter to his attention once again.

This is not the first time Popcaan has been detained in the UK. Back in January, Popcaan was detained for several hours by British Authorities.

“I would like to know why someone with authority in Jamaica send information to England immigration that I’m a gang leader and I got charge with firearm, this is not cool at all from my own country, why I have to be sitting in immigration for over 3 hours?” the Unruly leader tweeted.

In another tweet, Popcaan asked Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sports, Olivia Grange, for help in clearing his name.

“[Babsy Grange] I try to ask for your help with this before, Why people from my own country fighting popcaan and telling lies about me and sending it to other countries?? I don’t know what cause but it needs to be off my name,” Poppy tweeted.

Popcaan’s Unruly moniker is not identified as a criminal gang but as a musical collective with a record label and dealings in concert promotion and merchandising. The artiste also has no known firearm charge on his records.

The artiste’s recent run in with the law was for traffic offenses in his native parish, St Thomas where he pled guilty to the charges and paid a fine of $10,000.

The genre bending dancehall singer rose to international success in the early 2010’s with his hit singles Only Man She Want and Party Shot.

Popcaan has built an impressive portfolio, working with and being featured on major projects with renowned artistes and producers such as, Drake, Young Thug, Jamie XX, Kanye West, Chaka Khan, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Luna George, Giggs, JHus, and Jay Z to name a few. His monster hit Saturnz Barz, with the English virtual band, Gorillaz, resulted in him being the only Jamaican artiste to be listed on Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Songs of the Year for 2017.

Popcaan has toured the world, sending audiences into an uproar in the Caribbean, Europe, The United Arab Emirates, Africa, and South America.