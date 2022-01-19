Popcaan Gives Historic Gambian Performance

It was Popcaan’s first visit to West Africa’s The Gambia, and the dancehall star cemented his legacy with his die-hard ‘unruly’ fans.

On Saturday, Andre “Popcaan” Sutherland performed a sold-out show with his most supportive fans in full attendance at the Bakau Independence Stadium in Banjul.

The St. Thomas native was given a hero’s welcome at the Banjul International Airport upon his arrival on Friday and later during a motorcade before the show.

“Poppy” and his band performed hit song after hit song for more than an hour to a very overzealous crowd who paid 1,000 Gambian Dalasis, equivalent to almost US $19.

Popcaan showed his appreciation for the turnout on his social media. An Instagram post showed a drone shot of the crowded stadium, with his caption reading: “Thank you again to the smiling coast of Africa and @AbsoluiteEGm! We made history in The Gambia last night!”

The Unstoppable deejay went on to have several adventurous and memorable visits and encounters throughout The Gambia, including playing with monkeys and shopping at the craft market.

The Inviolable artist also visited a location where he and a host of Gambians stood in the presence of some unmoved crocodiles, captioning the video “Unu doe grimey”, taking a verse from Skillibeng’s hit song Crocodile Teeth.

Gambia loves Reggae and Dancehall

Gambians have always been super fans of Jamaican reggae and dancehall music. Their ultimate favorite, Sizzla Kalonji has done several performances over the years. He was also invited to be a guest of honor at the wedding of the Minister of Information and Communication, Honorable Fatim Badjie. Kalonji also received an award by the Major General of The Gambian Army during an official meeting with the Jamaican and his delegation.

Spice and I-Octane have also graced the lands of the West African country in honor of reggae and dancehall music.

The Gambia is the smallest country within mainland Africa and is surrounded by Senegal except for its western coast on the Atlantic Ocean. The Gambia is situated on both sides of the lower reaches of The Gambia River, the nation’s namesake, which flows through the center of the Gambia and empties into the Atlantic Ocean. Banjul is the Gambian capital and the country’s largest metropolitan area.