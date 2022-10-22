Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections

Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate.

Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels.

He was released from jail without having to post bail on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Nelson on two counts of voting as an unqualified elector.

According to Broward County Supervisor of Elections records, the Jamaican voted by mail in the general election on January 11 and again on March 8.

His arrest and charge were due to an investigation by various agencies, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Election Crime Unit, the Florida Department of State, and the Office of Election Crimes and Security.

It was reported that an affidavit revealed that Nelson was born in Westmoreland, Jamaica. On June 21, 1977, he entered Miami as a lawful permanent resident.

However, according to Homeland Security, lawful permanent residents, also known as ‘green card’ holders, are not US citizens and are not allowed to vote.

Nelson may face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for voting under a fictitious name in the United States.

Also, it is reported that the Jamaican had not applied for naturalization and had overstayed his original entry documents.

Nelson told investigators earlier this month at his Lauderhill home that he renewed his Florida identification card (ID) at the DMV with a false birth certificate purchased in New York City for US$2,000.

According to the FDLE statement, the Jamaican had previously been convicted of and served time in jail for, 11 offenses, including cocaine possession, as well as selling and purchasing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.