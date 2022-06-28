Jamaica moves to eliminate trans fats from local food supply

Jamaica has begun work towards the elimination of trans-fatty acids from its local food supply as part of efforts by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to reduce risk factors for non-communicable diseases which remain prevalent across the island.

“Work is being done to increase the capacity of government labs to assess products. Two major labs have been provided with equipment to test for Industrially Produced Trans-Fatty Acids (IP-TFA) and the relevant staff members have been trained to analyze products in accordance with established guidelines,” said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie.

Trans-fats are a leading cause of high blood pressure, cancers, stroke, and heart disease the leading killer of adults. The more trans fats eaten, the greater the risk of heart and blood vessel disease.

Noting that significant work is ahead before the country ratifies the Plan of Action for the elimination of Industrially Produced Trans-Fatty Acids, Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie highlighted that plans are in train for the development of regulatory policy.

This includes a pre-regulatory assessment in the form of a national study assessing foods that are sources of IP-TFA, the findings of which have been shared with key stakeholders including the general public, the food industry, media entities, academia, and government bodies, policymakers, and advocacy groups.

“A consultation was conducted on June 14, 2022, with key stakeholders, including representatives from the food industry, Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the Small Business Association, academia, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to discuss the assessment of industrially-produced trans-fatty acids in Jamaica, share best practices and discuss policy options for the elimination of IP-TFA for Jamaica,” the CMO added.

The national assessment also details the amount of industrially produced trans fats contained in foods commonly consumed by Jamaicans.

The manufactured form of trans fat, known as partially hydrogenated oil, can be found in a variety of food products, including commercial baked goods, such as cakes, cookies, and pies, shortening, microwave popcorn, frozen pizza, refrigerated dough, such as biscuits and rolls, fried foods, including French fries, doughnuts and fried chicken and stick margarine.