Jamaica lifts Covid test requirements and mask mandates for travelers

The Jamaican Government announced that it will further ease it’s Covid-19 restrictions starting on Friday April 15. Starting this weekend, international travelers will no longer be required to present a negative Covid test result prior to entry and the island’s indoor mask mandate will also be lifted.

However, all other implemented measures such as social distancing and sanitizing stations in businesses and public spaces will still be enforced.

This new development comes as other islands in the region have also significantly rolled back Covid restrictions with the hopes that the move will give the tourism industry a boost and attract more visitors to the region.

Antigua and Grenada, as well as other Caribbean countries have either rolled back, or eliminated Covid restrictions with expectations of improving their tourism sector as well.

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, regarded the modification as an “important stride” for Jamaica as it attempts to normalize the industry.

“We are optimistic that these new requirements will serve to increase the appeal of Jamaica as a premier destination and keep us moving toward a stronger recovery for both the tourism sector and the Jamaica’s economy as a whole,” Bartlett stated.

The Jamaica Tourist Board seemed pleased with the latest development and also issued a statement. “Many destinations in the Caribbean region and around the world have been easing travel requirements, so this change will help us ensure that Jamaica retains its leadership position among the world’s top tourism destinations,” Donovan White, Director of Tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board, said in a press release.

Bartlett reiterated that despite the changes, visitors and residents are still encouraged to exercise caution and “observe best practices for public health and safety.”

Last week, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) downgraded Jamaica to a Level 1 designation in its latest COVID-19 travel advisory. But stated that travelers should still make sure that they are fully vaccinated before entering the country.