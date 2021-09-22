Helping Hands Jamaica to Host Its Annual 5KM Jam-Walk on September 26

Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation (HHJF) is safely welcoming approximately 75 of their supporters to participate in their annual 5KM physically distanced walk – Jam-walk on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

The outdoor tented Courtyard Patio of the Palais Royale in Toronto will once again provide the perfect backdrop for participants who attend within their social bubbles to enjoy the outdoors and stroll along the Lakeshore.

To participate, individuals must fundraise online to support HHJF’s goal of building its 24th school in Jamaica which will be in memoriam of Denise Jones, a former founding board member who sadly passed.

HHJF plans to incorporate all safety guidelines and strictly adhere to physical distancing regulations. Returning this year will be the very popular brunch “to-go”! The delicious brunch, which is individually packaged for each participant, is provided to them after completing their picturesque walk along the Lakeshore.

This year, despite facing the ongoing challenges Covid-19 presents, HHJF has been able to adapt and innovate by implementing a meaningful theme, “ONE LOVE.”

This theme will provide sponsors with the opportunity to receive exposure during both Jam-walk and their gala Jamrock, which is set to take place on Friday, October 22, 2021.

HHJF has also implemented a three-tiered fundraising program geared towards improving literacy and graduation rates, as well as providing access to better education called Path to Education.

Funds raised through the program will offer:

1. Academic scholarships to graduates leaving Primary school entering High School, hire a remedial teacher(s) to support the kids with learning challenges, supply Tablets to students, implement/reinforce a food program.

2. Support young Jamaican athletes with high school tuition, books, transportation, specific sports training, and most importantly, mentorship.

3. Inspire a new generation of committed and loyal future supporters through its Youth Ambassador Leadership Program. Supporters are encouraged to support through donations or annual pledges.

Participants, corporations, and local businesses are encouraged to take part by registering for Jam-walk, becoming a ONE LOVE sponsor, or donating to Path to Education!

Visit www.helpinghandsjamaica.com for more information.